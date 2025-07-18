Image Credit : Asianet News

After a long time, a film has hit theaters that is truly touching the hearts of audiences — a vibrant love story that breaks away from the usual formula. The film is Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri. With this movie, Chunky Panday’s nephew Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda make their debut in Bollywood.

Saiyaara is a musical love story that weaves together themes of romance, ambition, and a deep passion for music. The film has been produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, with Akshay Vidhani as the producer. Its soulful soundtrack features music by Faheem Abdullah, Tanishk Bagchi, Arsalan Nizami, Sachet-Parampara, Mithoon, and Vishal Mishra.