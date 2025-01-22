Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace worth Rs 15,000 crore may come under MP Government control; read details

The Madhya Pradesh High Court dismissed Saif Ali Khan's appeal challenging a government notification declaring the Pataudi family's land in the state as 'enemy property'.

“If a representation is filed within 30 days from today, the appellate authority shall not advert to the aspect of limitation and shall deal with the appeal on its own merits," said the court. The Madhya Pradesh government had earlier announced that the state would acquire the properties of the last Nawab of Bhopal under the Enemy Property Act of 1968.

The sources said that the Pataudi family has property worth Rs 15,000 crores in Bhopal, which has been in the possession of Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore’s family. It extends from Kohefiza to Chiklod in Bhopal.

Legal Trouble For Saif Ali Khan

The legal trouble for Saif began in 2014 when the Custodian of Enemy Property Department issued a notice declaring the Pataudi family’s properties in Bhopal as “enemy property."

Saif Ali Khan challenged the notice in the High Court in 2015 and obtained a stay on the property. However, on December 13, 2024, the High Court dismissed his petition, lifting the stay. In one of the recent decisions, the High Court had given 30 days to Saif Ali Khan and his family to approach the appellate tribunal to reclaim the property.

