    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif finally ANNOUNCING their wedding? Read details to know more

    Good news for all the Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif fans. Several media reports are suggesting that the couple may soon make an official announcement of their wedding. To find out further details, continue reading.

    Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif finally ANNOUNCING their wedding? Read details to know more
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 19, 2021, 11:15 PM IST
    News related to the wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif does not seem to go down at all, as every day there are new updates coming in regarding their wedding. The gossip mills are now abuzz that one of the favourite lovebirds of Bollywood is finally set to officially announce their wedding. This is certainly going to be a big piece of good and exciting news for all the fans of Vicky and Katrina. 

    News reports are suggestive that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are sooner planning to make an official announcement regarding the wedding. According to a report in India Today, the couple is expected to send across a formal note with details of their wedding to the media fraternity, further seeking best wishes for their new journey.  It is being said that since both Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have cordial relations with the media, which is why they want to share the good news and also plan on publicly announcing their wedding.

    Previously, there were reports about the wedding list of actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif which includes names of the A-listers of Bollywood including filmmaker Karan Johar, Kabir Khan with his wife Mini Mathur, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Rohit Shetty, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra among others.

    The two lovebirds are expected to tie the knot at a private ceremony that will be held in Rajasthan. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have reportedly decided to get married at a Fort Resort in Sawai Madhopur town, near Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, in Jaipur district. There are also reports that Katrina will be wearing a Sabyasachi Lehenga for her D-day. Their wedding is expected to be held from December 07 to December 09.

    Meanwhile, there were also reports that soon after Diwali, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif had a small roka ceremony at the resident of Katrina’s very close friend and filmmaker Kabir Khan’s residence in Mumbai. The ceremony was reported to be attended by just the family members of the two actors, including their siblings. 

