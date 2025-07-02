- Home
Get a sneak peek at director Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana' on July 3rd! This $835 million film stars Ranbir Kapoor and a stellar cast. Check out the 6 actresses reportedly playing key roles in this epic.
| Published : Jul 02 2025, 02:25 PM
1 Min read
1. Sai Pallavi plays Sita. The 33-year-old actress and medical doctor makes her Hindi film debut in 'Ramayana'.
2. Rakul Preet Singh plays Surpanakha. The 34-year-old Bollywood and South Indian cinema star works with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.
3. Kajal Aggarwal plays Mandodari. The 40-year-old actress, known for South Indian and Hindi films, stars alongside Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.
4. Lara Dutta plays Kaikeyi. The 47-year-old Bollywood actress, also seen in Tamil films, shares the screen with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.
5. Indira Krishnan plays Kaushalya. The 54-year-old actress of Hindi films and TV shows has previously worked with Ranbir in 'Animal'.
6. Sheeba Chaddha plays Manthara. A popular actress across film, TV, and stage, she works with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time.
