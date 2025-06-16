Alia Bhatt to Neha Dhupia: 6 actresses who got pregnant before marriage
Hina Khan's post-wedding viral video sparked pregnancy rumors. Is she really expecting? Let's look at actresses who tied the knot after becoming pregnant
| Published : Jun 16 2025, 01:03 PM
1 Min read
17
Image Credit : Social Media
Hina Khan
Hina Khan recently married Rocky Jaiswal on June 4th. A viral video suggests she's pregnant, leading to speculation about a rushed wedding. However, it's all speculation at the moment.
27
Image Credit : Social Media
Natasa Stankovic
Natasa Stankovic married cricketer Hardik Pandya in 2020 due to her pregnancy. They had a grand wedding in Udaipur in 2023 after their son's birth.
37
Image Credit : Social Media
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia married Angad Bedi in 2018 and gave birth to their daughter Mehr a few months later, confirming her pregnancy before marriage.
47
Image Credit : Social Media
Ileana D'Cruz
Ileana D'Cruz surprised everyone with her pregnancy announcement in 2023. Reports suggest she married after becoming a mother.
57
Image Credit : Social Media
Sridevi
The late Sridevi was pregnant before marrying Boney Kapoor in 1996. She gave birth to Janhvi Kapoor a few months later.
67
Image Credit : Social Media
Swara Bhasker
Swara Bhasker married Fahad Ahmad in 2023 and gave birth to their daughter the same year, leading to speculation of a pregnancy before marriage.
77
Image Credit : instagram
Alia Bhatt
It is speculated that Alia Bhatt was pregnant before her marriage to Ranbir Kapoor.
