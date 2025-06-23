2 5

Image Credit : @Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Holds the First Place

Samantha tops Ormax Media's May list, maintaining her position for the past few months. While Prabhas leads among heroes, Samantha dominates among heroines. Despite other pan-Indian actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Trisha delivering box office hits and starring in international projects, they haven't been able to match Samantha's craze, following, social media buzz, and brand endorsements. Samantha's last film was 'Khushi' two years ago, after which she took a break. She recently produced 'Shubham,' which was well-received.