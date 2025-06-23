- Home
- Rashmika Mandanna, Sreeleela and More: Meet India’s top 10 most popular actresses
From Rashmika Mandanna to Sreeleela, here’s a look at the top 10 most popular Indian heroines who are winning hearts with their performances, charm, and massive fan following.
| Published : Jun 23 2025, 11:05 AM
2 Min read
15
Image Credit : our own
India's Top 10 Most Popular Actresses
The film industry is constantly evolving, with the current trend being pan-Indian films. This has given rise to pan-Indian heroes and heroines who are proving their mettle across India. Actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, and Trisha are acting and entertaining in multiple languages, showcasing their talent and beauty. Ormax Media releases a monthly list of top heroes and heroines, and here's the list for May.
25
Image Credit : @Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Samantha Holds the First Place
Samantha tops Ormax Media's May list, maintaining her position for the past few months. While Prabhas leads among heroes, Samantha dominates among heroines. Despite other pan-Indian actresses like Rashmika Mandanna, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, and Trisha delivering box office hits and starring in international projects, they haven't been able to match Samantha's craze, following, social media buzz, and brand endorsements. Samantha's last film was 'Khushi' two years ago, after which she took a break. She recently produced 'Shubham,' which was well-received.
35
Image Credit : Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone
Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone in Second and Third Place
Alia Bhatt holds the second spot, followed by Deepika Padukone in third. Alia's last film, 'Jigra,' which she also produced, didn't perform well. Deepika impressed with her role in the pan-Indian film 'Kalki 2898 AD' and is now working on 'AA22' with Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee.
45
Image Credit : Instagram
Kajal in Fourth Place Despite Lack of Films
Kajal Aggarwal holds the fourth position despite not having recent film releases, thanks to her active social media presence. She recently starred in 'Kannappa.' Trisha is in fifth place, having appeared in 'Thug Life' and 'Good Bad Ugly.' Nayanthara, the Lady Superstar, is in sixth place.
55
Image Credit : Instagram
National Crush Slips
Sai Pallavi is in seventh place. Rashmika Mandanna, despite multiple releases, is in eighth place. Sreeleela, popular after 'Pushpa 2,' is in ninth, and Shraddha Kapoor is in tenth.
