Former Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has arrived in Jamnagar with his family as preparations begin for the wedding of his son, Arjun Tendulkar. Arjun is set to marry entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in a series of celebrations scheduled from March 3 to March 5, 2026.

The Tendulkar family touched down in Jamnagar on February 15, just a day after Valentine’s Day, marking the formal start of the pre-wedding festivities. The celebrations are being hosted in association with the Ambani family, adding to the grandeur of the occasion while still maintaining a sense of intimacy.

Touch Down Jamnagar

Videos shared by paparazzi captured the family’s arrival at the airport. Sachin kept his look simple and relaxed in a light blue shirt, reflecting his understated personal style. His wife, Anjali Tendulkar, chose a polished yet effortless airport outfit featuring a pink shirt and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Sara Tendulkar opted for a chic and comfortable look, wearing a fitted black top layered with a grey shawl and paired with high-waisted, light-wash blue jeans. Her neatly pulled-back hair completed the minimal and elegant appearance.

The upcoming wedding is expected to attract a distinguished guest list from across the worlds of sports, politics, and business. Earlier this week, the Tendulkar family met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence on February 10 to personally invite him to the wedding celebrations. The gesture highlighted the close-knit and respectful approach the family has taken while preparing for the big day.

Arjun and Saaniya had previously hosted an intimate engagement ceremony in August last year, attended by close family members and friends. Their wedding celebrations will begin on March 3, leading up to the main ceremony on March 5. The wedding itself is planned as an evening affair, followed by a formal dinner reception. While the festivities are expected to be tastefully curated and elegant, sources suggest that the family intends to keep the event relatively low-profile.

Saaniya Chandhok, Arjun’s fiancée, is the founder of Mr Paws Pet Spa & Store, a venture that has carved out a niche in the pet care industry. Coming from a prominent business family with strong connections in the food and hospitality sector, she brings both entrepreneurial drive and academic credentials to her professional journey.

As the Tendulkar family begins the celebrations in Jamnagar, the focus now shifts to what promises to be one of the most talked-about weddings of the year, blending legacy, elegance, and new beginnings.