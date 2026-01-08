- Home
Saaniya Chandhok Career: Who is Saaniya Chandhok, the future wife of Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar? Find out about her education, career, and complete family background.
Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandhok Marriage:
Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is set to marry. His fiancée, Saaniya, has a strong business background.
Who is Saaniya Chandhok?
Saaniya Chandhok belongs to Mumbai's prestigious Ghai family. She is the granddaughter of famous industrialist Ravi Ghai, known for top hospitality brands.
Saaniya Chandhok Education
Saaniya completed her higher education at the London School of Economics (LSE). She developed a deep understanding of business management.
Saaniya Chandhok Career
Saaniya is a Designated Partner and Director at 'Mr. Paw's Pet Spa & Store LLP' in Mumbai, a brand known for premium pet care products and services.
A close friend of Sara Tendulkar, she has a strong family bond
Saaniya was close to the Tendulkars even before her relationship with Arjun, being a good friend of his sister, Sara.
