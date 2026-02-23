Oscar contender 'Marty Supreme' faced a major upset at the BAFTA Awards, failing to win any of its 11 nominations. The shock included a loss for leading actor favourite Timothee Chalamet, raising questions about its Oscar chances.

Major BAFTA Upset for 'Marty Supreme'

Timothee Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' may have ignited the American dream in his viewers, but at BAFTA, it all went to nought. In one of the huge surprises, prime Oscar contender Marty Supreme left the British Academy Awards empty-handed after being shut out, following a healthy 11 nods at the nominations stage.

The film entered the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) with formidable nomination strength and broad expectations of converting in at least a handful of categories, particularly for leading actor Timothee Chalamet, who picked up major stops this season at the Critics' Choice Awards and the Golden Globes in January. In one of the night's biggest shocks, Chalamet lost to Robert Aramayo from Kirk Jones' Tourette's drama movie, 'I Swear.'

Is There Still Hope for an Oscar Win?

With this disappointing night ahead of the Oscars, the film has joined movies including 'Women in Love' (1969) and 'Finding Neverland' (2004) as the only films to go winless with 11 nominations at BAFTA, reported Variety. Notably, both of those titles still went on to win a single Oscar on their respective nights: Glenda Jackson for best actress ("Women in Love") and Jan A.P. Kaczmarek for original score ("Finding Neverland"), reported Variety.

Despite the BAFTA setback, 'Marty Supreme' remains a formidable player at the Oscars 2026. Before this, an Oscar-winning film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' managed only one BAFTA win (film editing) before going on to take seven Oscars, including best picture, director and three acting prizes. The moving drama 'Moonlight' (2016) also went without a single BAFTA win that year, losing all four of its awards, before pulling off a historic upset in best picture at the Oscars.

Nominations Breakdown

At BAFTA, 'Marty Supreme' was nominated for best film, director, leading actor (Chalamet), supporting actress (Odessa A'zion), casting, original screenplay, production design, cinematography, costume design, film editing and makeup and hairstyling. At the Oscars, the film is nominated for nine, but misses BAFTA nominations for supporting actress, makeup and hairstyling.

Road to the Oscars

Final Oscar voting runs from February 26 to March 5. The 98th Oscars will be held on March 15 on ABC, hosted by Conan O'Brien.