Arjun Tendulkar is reportedly all set to marry Saaniya Chandok in March 2026. The couple, engaged in a private ceremony last year, will reportedly celebrate the wedding with close family and friends in Mumbai.

Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, is all set to embark on a new chapter in his life. As per reports, he will marry Saaniya Chandok this March. The couple had made their relationship public in August last year and marked the occasion with a private engagement ceremony, attended only by close family members.

The Tendulkar family confirmed the news during Sachin’s Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session, where he shared his excitement about his son’s engagement. “Yes, he did, and we are all very excited for the new phase in his life,” Sachin stated, putting rumors to rest and sparking celebrations among fans and followers. The wedding festivities are scheduled to begin on 3 March, leading up to the main ceremony on 5 March 2026.

A Private and Intimate Celebration

While the world is eager to witness the event, the wedding is expected to remain an intimate affair. Reports suggest that the celebrations will be held in Mumbai, with a carefully curated guest list featuring family, close friends, and select members of the cricketing fraternity. Despite Arjun’s growing public profile as a domestic cricketer, the couple appears keen on maintaining privacy and ensuring that the event remains personal and meaningful.

Arjun Tendulkar, who plays as a bowling all-rounder for Goa in domestic cricket, has steadily been making a name for himself in the sporting world. Saaniya Chandok, his soon-to-be bride, has captured hearts with her elegance and charm, making the couple one of the most talked-about pairs in recent times. Fans have been following their journey closely, from the initial announcement of their relationship to the secret engagement in August 2025.