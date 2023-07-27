Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rukmini Maitra saree looks: 5 times Bengali actress looked elegant in 6 yards of grace

    First Published Jul 27, 2023, 7:57 PM IST

    Rukmini Maitra, who is all set to potray the character of the iconic 'Sataybati' on screen has surprised her with her fashionable looks, time and again. Let's look at those five ocassions on which the actress rocked in sarees.

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Like every other Bengali girl, Maitra too has graced herself in six yards of grace, looking drop dead gorgeous. Let's have a look at the five photos

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rukmini looks graceful and stunning in this chiffon white saree which she combines with minimal makeup and a neckpiece. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    This brown saree right compliments the actor's height and personality, bringing out her bright yet bold side.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Could you spot that dimple? Yeah, we did too. Rukmini looks stylish and classy in this chic red net saree.  

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rukmini looks exactly like a yesteryear heroine in this violet saree that she pairs with a headband. 

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Rukmini looks scintillating and gorgeous as she poses for the camera in this beautifully decorated yellow saree.

