Rukmini Maitra saree looks: 5 times Bengali actress looked elegant in 6 yards of grace

Rukmini Maitra, who is all set to potray the character of the iconic 'Sataybati' on screen has surprised her with her fashionable looks, time and again. Let's look at those five ocassions on which the actress rocked in sarees.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Like every other Bengali girl, Maitra too has graced herself in six yards of grace, looking drop dead gorgeous. Let's have a look at the five photos

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Rukmini looks graceful and stunning in this chiffon white saree which she combines with minimal makeup and a neckpiece.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

This brown saree right compliments the actor's height and personality, bringing out her bright yet bold side.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Could you spot that dimple? Yeah, we did too. Rukmini looks stylish and classy in this chic red net saree.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Rukmini looks exactly like a yesteryear heroine in this violet saree that she pairs with a headband.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Rukmini looks scintillating and gorgeous as she poses for the camera in this beautifully decorated yellow saree.