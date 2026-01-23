RRR to KGF 2: India’s Top 5 Films With Record-Breaking Advance Bookings
Sunny Deol’s Border 2 is witnessing strong advance booking numbers. But the top five Indian films with the highest advance booking collections don’t include Border 2 or Dhurandhar. Here’s a look at elite list.
5. Kalki 2898 AD (2024)
Nag Ashwin directed this epic sci-fi flick. The Telugu movie features big names like Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone. It raked in 95.3 crore rupees on day one.
4. RRR (2022)
S. S. Rajamouli's Telugu epic action-drama stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. It made 133 crore on day one in India.
3. KGF Chapter 2 (2022)
Directed by Prashanth Neel, this Kannada action film stars Yash, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon. It earned 116 crore rupees on day one in India, with a worldwide gross of 1215 crore.
2. Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024)
Sukumar's Telugu action-drama stars Allu Arjun. It made 174.9 crore on day one in India.
1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017)
S. S. Rajamouli's epic action film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty. It earned 121 crore rupees on day one in India, with a worldwide gross of 1788.06 crore.
