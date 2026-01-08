Thalapathy Vijay Vs Prabhas: Who grossed more in advance bookings?
The first major box office clash of 2026 is set for January 9. Thalapathy Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' and Prabhas' 'The Raja Saab' are releasing on the same day.
Jana Nayagan vs The Raja Saab Box Office
South Indian superstars Thalapathy Vijay and Prabhas face off at the box office on January 9. High expectations surround both 'Jana Nayagan' and 'The Raja Saab'.
Jana Nayagan creates a storm in advance bookings
Hype for Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' is huge since it's his last film. Advance bookings are massive, grossing over ₹35 crore overseas and ₹10.30 crore in India.
The Raja Saab advance booking collection
Prabhas stars in director Maruthi's 'The Raja Saab,' a horror-comedy releasing Jan 9. Advance bookings have collected ₹9 crore overseas and ₹5 crore in India.
Who will win?
This is half of 'Jana Nayagan's' collection. Based on bookings, analysts believe Vijay's film will dominate the box office, as hype for Prabhas's movie isn't as strong.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.