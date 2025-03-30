10 reasons Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold can be Real Madrid superstar

Sports
His world-class crossing and passing will create endless chances.
Real Madrid play on the front foot, suiting Trent’s strengths.
His deliveries will be a dream for their pace and finishing.
A familiar face to help him settle in Madrid.
Used to high-pressure situations from his Liverpool days.
Exposure to La Liga’s unique demands will improve his game.
Playing abroad will mature him both personally and professionally.
Real Madrid demand UCL success, where Trent thrives.
One of the few clubs bigger than Liverpool right now.
He has the potential to become one of the greatest in Real Madrid’s history.
