Sports

10 reasons Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold can be Real Madrid superstar

Image credits: Trent Alexander-Arnold/Instagram

1. Attacking Brilliance

His world-class crossing and passing will create endless chances.

Image credits: Trent Alexander-Arnold/Instagram

2. Perfect Fit for Madrid’s Style

Real Madrid play on the front foot, suiting Trent’s strengths.

Image credits: Trent Alexander-Arnold/Instagram

3. Mbappe & Vinicius Partnership

His deliveries will be a dream for their pace and finishing.

Image credits: Trent Alexander-Arnold/Instagram

4. Jude Bellingham Connection

A familiar face to help him settle in Madrid.

Image credits: Trent Alexander-Arnold/Instagram

5. Winning Mentality

Used to high-pressure situations from his Liverpool days.

Image credits: Trent Alexander-Arnold/Instagram

6. Tactical Growth

Exposure to La Liga’s unique demands will improve his game.

Image credits: Trent Alexander-Arnold/Instagram

7. Life-Changing Experience

Playing abroad will mature him both personally and professionally.

Image credits: Trent Alexander-Arnold/Instagram

8. Champions League Legacy

Real Madrid demand UCL success, where Trent thrives.

Image credits: Trent Alexander-Arnold/Instagram

9. Madrid Is a Step Up

One of the few clubs bigger than Liverpool right now.

Image credits: Trent Alexander-Arnold/Instagram

10. Legendary Right-Back Status

He has the potential to become one of the greatest in Real Madrid’s history.

Image credits: Liverpool/X

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How GT secured 36-run win over MI?

Football transfer rumours: Sesko to Williams - Big updates

Dorival Junior sacked: Pep to Ancelotti-Who can be next Brazil coach?

IPL 2025 highlights in pictures: How did RCB breach CSK fortress?