O Romeo Box Office Latest Report: The Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri starrer opens strong, crosses ₹30 crore in its first weekend, and continues to show steady occupancy in theatres across major cities.
O Romeo Day 3 Collection
Released on Feb 13, the romantic action-thriller 'O Romeo' earned about ₹8.4 crore on its third day. The film clearly benefited from the weekend but lost out on evening shows due to the T20 match.
How much did 'O Romeo' earn in three days?
'O Romeo' has collected about ₹32.92 crore at the domestic box office in three days. The film earned ₹9.01 crore on day one and saw a 60.93% growth on day two, with earnings rising to ₹15.51 crore.
Romeo's status at the worldwide box office
Worldwide, 'O Romeo' has crossed the ₹40 crore mark. The film earned ₹5.98 crore from overseas markets (in the first two days), while its gross collection in India over three days exceeded ₹36.39 crore.
'O Romeo's' budget and recovery
'O Romeo' is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film's budget is reported to be between ₹125-150 crore. Based on this, the film has recovered about 22-26% of its budget in three days.
'O Romeo's' star cast
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 'O Romeo' is based on Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. Besides Shahid and Triptii, it stars Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others.
