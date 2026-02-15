- Home
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's film, O Romeo, was released in theaters this Friday. This movie by director Vishal Bhardwaj got a good opening. Now, the collection figures for the film's second day are out. The earnings are quite surprising
Crime thriller film O Romeo
It's been 2 days since the release of Shahid Kapoor's recent film, O Romeo. The second-day collection is out. According to sacnilk.com, the film did a strong business of 12.25 crores on its second day.
Total collection of the film O Romeo
O Romeo opened with 8.5 crores on its first day. In 2 days, the film has grossed a net of 20.75 crores at the Indian box office. Trade analysts believe the movie will benefit from the weekend. Shahid is back on the big screen after a long time.
What is the budget of the film O Romeo
Director Vishal Bhardwaj made O Romeo on a budget of 125-150 crores. Produced under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, its producer is Sajid Nadiadwala. The screenplay is by Vishal Bhardwaj and Rohan Narula.
About the film O Romeo
O Romeo is a romantic action-thriller written and directed by Vishal Bhardwaj. Based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, it stars Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and more.
Who bought the OTT rights for O Romeo
According to media reports, Amazon Prime Video has bought the digital rights for Shahid Kapoor's film O Romeo. The film will stream on OTT around mid or late March after its theatrical run.
