O Romeo Actor Shahid Kapoor's Last 5 Movie Box Office Report; Read On
Shahid Kapoor's crime thriller 'O Romeo' has been released. This film by director Vishal Bhardwaj is getting a decent response at the box office. On this occasion, we're going to tell you about Shahid's last 5 films and how their collections fared
Film Batti Gul Meter Chalu
Shahid Kapoor's 2018 drama Batti Gul Meter Chalu was directed by Narayan Singh. It earned 56 crore on a 45 crore budget and was declared a flop.
Film Kabir Singh
Kabir Singh (2019), a romantic drama directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, was a remake of Arjun Reddy. It starred Shahid and Kiara Advani. Made on a 60 crore budget, it earned 379 crore and was a superhit.
Film Jersey
Jersey (2022), a sports drama, was a remake of the Telugu film. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, it starred Shahid, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapur. It earned just 27.9 crore on an 80 crore budget and was a disaster.
Film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Shahid Kapoor's 2024 film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya was a sci-fi romantic comedy written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It starred Shahid with Kriti Sanon. Its budget was 75 crore and it earned 133.64 crore. The film was average.
Film Deva
Deva (2025) was an action thriller directed by Rosshan Andrrews, based on the Malayalam film Mumbai Police. It starred Shahid, Pooja Hegde, and Pavail Gulati. It collected 51.73 crore on a 50 crore budget and was a disaster.
