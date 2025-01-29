Roman Reigns takes centre stage on WWE 2K25 cover: Here's why it's a smart business move

Roman Reigns' dominant presence on the cover of WWE 2K25 reflects his status as the face of WWE, aligning with the company's growth and marketing strategy.

In a bold move, WWE has once again placed one of its most prominent superstars, Roman Reigns, on the cover of the highly anticipated WWE 2K25 video game. This year’s edition features not one, but two distinct covers highlighting the “Tribal Chief” himself, cementing his status as the face of the company. The base game cover showcases Reigns in full glory, showcasing his dominance in WWE. Meanwhile, a special Bloodline Collection cover pays tribute to the most influential figures currently in the Bloodline faction, with Reigns taking the lead once again.

A Natural Choice for the Cover Roman Reigns' rise to prominence within WWE has been nothing short of spectacular, and placing him on the cover of WWE 2K25 only underscores his importance to the brand. Much like John Cena before him, Reigns’ presence alone is enough to generate massive fanfare, regardless of his limited appearances in the ring. His influence continues to resonate with audiences, and even the mere mention of his name is enough to create a buzz. Reigns’ unparalleled connection with fans, combined with his recognizable face, makes him a marketing powerhouse for WWE. Even casual observers or those less involved in the gaming world are likely to pick up the WWE 2K25 game simply because of his presence on the cover.

Following in John Cena’s Footsteps Roman Reigns' inclusion on the cover follows a pattern established by John Cena, another WWE superstar with a similar level of fame and recognition. Cena has appeared on multiple covers of WWE video games, including WWE 2K15 and WWE 2K23, solidifying his status as one of the most marketable figures in the history of the company. Much like Cena, Reigns is a recognizable face and brand ambassador for WWE. His presence on the cover of WWE 2K25 is an acknowledgment of his central role in WWE's marketing and entertainment strategy. Also read: Why WWE Monday Night RAW has taken the coveted No.1 spot in Netflix's weekly Top 10 list

WWE's Continued Growth and Expansion 2025 is shaping up to be a monumental year for WWE, with significant milestones marking the company's success. The move to Netflix for Monday Night RAW and the expansion of SmackDown to a 3-hour format are just a few examples of the company’s growing influence in the world of entertainment. Given these advancements, placing Roman Reigns on the cover of WWE's most significant video game release of the year is not only fitting, but also aligns with the company's broader vision for global expansion.

Roman Reigns' presence on the cover of WWE 2K25 is more than just a marketing decision—it’s a statement that the “Tribal Chief” is the face of WWE’s present and future. As WWE continues to evolve and expand its reach, Reigns remains an indispensable asset to the company, ensuring that the cover of WWE 2K25 is not only a reflection of his dominance in the ring, but also his undeniable cultural influence.

