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Anshu Malika: Roja Selvamani's Daughter Makes History in the US, Bags Top University Award!
South Indian star and politician Roja is super proud right now! Her daughter, Anshu Malika, just did something amazing in the US, creating a record no other Indian has before. So, what's this big achievement all about?
A proud moment for the Selvamani family.
Anshu bagged the top student award.
Anshu Malika studies Computer Science at the Luddy School of Informatics, Computing, and Engineering at Indiana University. The university gives this award to the best student showing both academic brilliance and leadership skills. Anshu is the first Indian ever to get it.
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Roja's emotional Mother's Day post.
Anshu's long list of achievements.
Fans want to see Anshu in films.
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