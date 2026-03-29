Former MI captain Rohit Sharma made a sensational T20 return, smashing 78 off 38 balls, including a 23-ball fifty, to power Mumbai Indians in their 221-run chase against KKR at Wankhede Stadium. His explosive innings helped MI win their opening IPL match for the first time since 2012, delighting fans.

Former Mumbai Indians captain and star batter, Rohit Sharma’s explosiveness was on display during the IPL 2026 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 29.

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The veteran Indian batter has played his first competitive cricket since the three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January this year. After nearly a year, Rohit Sharma returned to T20 cricket, with his last appearance being in the IPL 2025’s Qualifier 2 against the eventual runners-up, Punjab Kings. wherein the Mumbai Indians lost by five wickets and failed to qualify for the final.

Rohit Sharma’s return to T20 cricket after a year generated a lot of buzz and excitement among fans, as the veteran batter has been limited to playing only ODI cricket after retiring from T20Is and Tests, marking his first appearance in the IPL since the 2025 Qualifier 2.

Also Read: IPL 2026: KKR Skipper Ajinkya Rahane’s 27-Ball Fifty vs MI Earns Massive Praise from Fans

Rohit Sharma’s Blazing Knock Steals Spotlight at Wankhede Stadium

The Wankhede crowd was undoubtedly rallying behind Rohit Sharma as the veteran batter returned to his home ground and showed his experience and power, leaving the fans and spectators in awe of his timing, clean striking, and ability to dominate the KKR bowling attack.

Chasing a 221-run target, Rohit Sharma didn’t take much time to get settled into his rhythm as he smashed three sixes and as many fours in the first five overs of MI’s innings, setting the tone for a commanding chase and putting KKR under immediate pressure. Despite returning to T20 cricket after a year, the veteran batter didn’t show any signs of struggle and continued to attack fearlessly.

The former MI captain completed his first fifty of the IPL season in the powerplay, notching up his 49th half-century in just 23 balls and batting at a strike rate of 204.35, leaving the fans and commentators stunned by his effortless power and timing at the Wankhede Stadium.

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After completing his fifty, Rohit Sharma, alongside his opening partner Ryan Rickelton, continued to accelerate the innings and punished anything loose deliveries by KKR bowlers. Rohit’s stay at the crease was posing a serious threat to the KKR’s bowling attack as he consistently found the gap, cleared the boundary seamlessly, and kept the scoreboard ticking at a rapid pace. Even after crossing fifty, Rohit maintained his strike rate of over 200, launching big shots at regular intervals, keeping the KKR bowlers on the back foot, and thrilling the fans with powerful strokeplay.

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Rohit Sharma’s threatening stay at the crease came to an end after he was dismissed for 78 off 38 balls at 148/1. His knock consisted of 6 sixes and as many fours, and he batted at an impressive strike rate of 205.26, highlighting his dominance, timing, and ability to take control of the innings from the start.

Rohit Sharma’s Blistering Knock Leaves Fans Amazed

Rohit Sharma’s blistering performance in the Mumbai Indians’ opening match against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium has left the fans and cricket enthusiasts in awe, with social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), buzzing with praise, adulation, and celebratory reactions.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts lauded Rohit Sharma’s knock, calling it a ‘blitzkrieg innings’, praising the veteran batter as ‘Hitman’. While others celebrated his timing, power, and fearless strokeplay, calling it one of his finest IPL knocks and marveling at how he dominated the KKR bowling attack from start to finish.

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Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians kicked off their quest for the sixth IPL triumph with a six-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders. With a 221-run target, the five-time champions chased it down with five balls to spare in the final. Apart from Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton made a significant contribution with a blistering knock of 81 off 48 balls, including 8 sixes and 4 fours, at a strike rate of 188.37

For the first time since 2012, the Mumbai Indians won their opening match of the IPL, ending a 14-year streak of first-game defeats and setting the tone for a promising campaign in IPL 2026.

Also Read: RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026: Virat Kohli's 69-Run Knock Reinforces His White-Ball Dominance