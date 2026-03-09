- Home
A video of winning captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh is doing the rounds online. The couple was spotted having a small argument at the stadium during the T20 World Cup final, and fans are having a field day with funny comments.
15
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh Argument Goes Video
India won the T20 World Cup by defeating New Zealand in the final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. Amidst all the celebration videos, one clip of Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh having a small tiff has gone viral. Fans are now sharing their hilarious reactions to this moment.
25
Image Credit : x.com/SharadYadav31
Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh Argument Goes Video
This video of Rohit and Ritika's little argument has spread like wildfire across all social media platforms. So far, 40 lakh (4 million) people have watched the clip. The video has also gathered more than 90,000 likes, with everyone sharing it.
35
Image Credit : x.com/SharadYadav31
Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh Argument Goes Video
Rohit and Ritika were at the stadium to watch the India vs New Zealand final. Just before the match began, they seemed to have a disagreement. In the video, Ritika appears to be explaining something to Rohit, looking a bit angry, while he gives a very dull response.
45
Image Credit : x.com/SharadYadav31
Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh Argument Goes Video
It's not clear what Rohit and Ritika were discussing. The stadium noise was too loud, so their voices weren't recorded properly. However, later in the video, Ritika was seen laughing and having a good time, so it was all in good fun.
55
Image Credit : x.com/SharadYadav31
Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh Argument Goes Video
Cricket fans are having a lot of fun with this little exchange between Rohit and Ritika. One user commented, 'Fights happen between everyone, Ritika bhabhi has upset Rohit bhau.' Another joked, 'Rohit Sharma might be a World Cup champion captain, but even he has to listen to his wife.'
कलेश सबके बीच में होता है रितिका भाभी ने रोहित भाऊ को नाराज कर दिया है 👇👇👇
pic.twitter.com/s8d2YyVc4B
— SHARAD YADAV (@SharadYadav31) March 9, 2026
