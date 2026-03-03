BharatPe's 'Super Over' campaign, featuring a strategic association with cricket captain Rohit Sharma, has successfully driven transaction volumes. The initiative leverages Sharma's appeal and was timed with the World Cup to boost engagement.

BharatPe Launches 'Super Over' Campaign with Rohit Sharma

BharatPe has launched its latest marketing initiative, the "Super Over" campaign, aimed at driving transaction volumes across its merchant and consumer segments through a strategic association with Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma.

Shilpi Kapoor, Head of Marketing noted that the primary incentive for participants was the opportunity to meet Sharma, which generated significant engagement for the brand. Kapoor noted that the campaign has performed well for the company by leveraging the widespread appeal of the sportsman to drive digital payment activity. "At the end of the campaign, you know, the reward was to meet Rohit Sharma himself. So I think that created amazing excitement because it's not every day that you get to meet 'Hitman' himself. So I think the campaign's done amazingly well for us. What it has really done is that it has made our connection much more stronger with the customer because we represent Bharat and that's what Rohit represents which is the two Indian spirits. So I think the campaigns work wonderfully for us," she told ANI.

Kapoor stated that the campaign was timed to coincide with the World Cup to encourage customers, merchants, and employees to engage in the maximum number of transactions. "So BharatPe's 'Super Over' is the marketing campaign that we started. It was very well timed with the World Cup. And here what we were doing is we were encouraging consumers, our customers, our merchants and our employees to participate and do maximum number of transactions," Kapoor said.

A Strategic and Enduring Brand Collaboration

Meanwhile, BharatPe CEO Nalin Negi has underlined the company's long-term association with Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma, describing the partnership as a strategic and enduring brand collaboration rather than a short-term endorsement. "You have to keep a brand ambassador, and you have to stay with that person for a long period of time. Rohit is great. He's a well-known figure. Everybody in India knows him. Everybody in India recognises him. And it's a great pleasure to be associated with someone as great as Rohit," Negi told ANI.

He added that the partnership has extended over several years and multiple campaigns. "We are so lucky that this partnership has spanned not just one or two events, but it's been there for years. Rohit has been at the forefront of promoting BharatPe," he said.

Campaign Strategy and Brand Reinforcement

Negi was speaking on the sidelines of BharatPe's 'Super Over' campaign, launched ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Explaining the idea behind the initiative, he said the campaign was designed to reconnect with consumers and merchants while reinforcing the brand's presence in the digital payments space. "Let's not take this as one event. This is something that we've been wanting to do for a long period of time, establish and re-establish BharatPe as a brand, and why we chose Super Over is because cricket is almost a religion in India," Negi said.

He noted that the timing during the World Cup makes the concept instantly relatable. "This is something which is very catchy and something which is very instantly recognisable. For us, this is just a beginning," he added.

According to the company, the nationwide campaign includes a high-impact brand film drawing parallels between match-day intensity and the need for fast, reliable UPI payments, as BharatPe looks to strengthen its consumer-facing business. (ANI)