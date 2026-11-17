Rank 1 – The most entertaining Bond

Roger Moore takes the top position for his distinctive interpretation of James Bond, bringing humour, sophistication and a playful personality to the character. Taking over from Connery, Moore made the role his own rather than attempting to recreate the original performance.

He portrayed 007 in seven films, making him the actor with the most appearances in the official EON-produced Bond franchise. His first outing was Live and Let Die (1973), followed by The Man with the Golden Gun (1974), The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) and Moonraker (1979).

Moore's Bond was noticeably lighter and more humorous than Dalton's or Craig's interpretations. His ability to deliver witty remarks in dangerous situations became one of the defining characteristics of his version of the spy.

His films frequently embraced extravagant action sequences, unusual villains and larger-than-life storylines. While some viewers felt this approach made the franchise less realistic, Moore's natural charm helped audiences enjoy its more outlandish moments.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) is often considered one of his strongest performances. His long association with the character and his ability to make the role entertaining helped secure his place among the most memorable Bonds.