Fans are getting nuggets of information weekly, which makes sense as it gives them something to look forward to. However, this drip-feed approach could prove detrimental to the tournament itself. Sharing details like the tournament brackets and various rules, including how the special coins given to each participant will be used, would help fans get more invested and less confused.

It would also give the Stamford-based promotion feedback on whether any stipulation feels unwarranted. Clarity would ensure the John Cena Classic's success and give fans something to look forward to every year.