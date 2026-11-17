Ever since social media arrived, many people are gaining worldwide recognition with their talent. Mainly through YouTube, they are conveying their thoughts and experiences to crores of people. Young Indian Raj Shamani is one such person. Recently, his YouTube channel crossed 22 million subscribers and made news globally.

Moreover, Shamani is recognized as the YouTube podcaster with the highest number of subscribers in the world. He has overtaken prominent figures like Steven Bartlett and Joe Rogan, who have earned a lot of fame in the podcasting field so far. Consequently, Raj Shamani's name is now ringing out internationally.