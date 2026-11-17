From teaching the children of some of India's biggest celebrities to becoming a familiar face on Kannada television, Akshatha Ganesh has had a rather unconventional career journey. Once associated with Dhirubhai Ambani International School, where she reportedly taught children from high-profile families, Akshatha eventually traded the classroom for the camera.

She handled kids of top stars like Sachin Tendulkar, Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Hrithik Roshan. Leaving a job that paid in lakhs, she chose to become an actress. Today, she is making her mark as a Kannada television actress, proving that sometimes the most interesting career stories begin with an unexpected leap of faith.