Image Credit : Getty

Rob Reiner first became well known in the 1970s for his role as Michael “Meathead” Stivic, the liberal son-in-law on the hit television sitcom All in the Family. He was recognized for his performance with two Emmy Awards for this role. After establishing himself as a familiar face on television, Reiner shifted his focus toward directing in the 1980s.

He made his directorial debut with This Is Spinal Tap in 1984, a spoof documentary that became a cult favorite and influenced how musical satire was portrayed on film. Over the years, Reiner went on to direct a string of acclaimed movies across genres, including the coming-of-age drama Stand by Me, the fantasy romance The Princess Bride, the romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally…, and the psychological thriller Misery.