Dhurandhar which has been running strong at the box office for 10 days, has now set 8 major records. The special thing is that all these records were made in the second weekend. Let's tell you about the records of Ranveer Singh's film
Fastest Hindi film to earn 300 crores in 2025
Directed by Aditya Dhar, 'Dhurandhar' joined the 300 crore club in just 9 days, collecting ₹306.40 crore. It beat 'Chhava', which took 10 days to enter the club.
Highest-grossing film on the second Friday
'Dhurandhar' is now the highest-grossing film on a second Friday, earning ₹32 crore. It beat the Hindi version of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' which previously held the record.
Highest-grossing film on the second Saturday
On its second Saturday, 'Dhurandhar' earned about ₹53 crore. It surpassed 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' (Hindi version), which held the previous record with ₹46.50 crore, to take the top spot.
Highest-grossing film on the second Sunday
'Dhurandhar' is now the highest earner on a second Sunday, collecting ₹58.20 crore. It beat 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', which previously held the record with about ₹54 crore.
Highest-grossing Hindi film in the second weekend
'Dhurandhar' became the highest-grossing Hindi film in its second weekend, earning ₹146.60 crore. It surpassed 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' (Hindi), which had collected ₹128 crore.
Highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh's career
'Dhurandhar' is now the highest-grossing film of Ranveer Singh's career, surpassing 'Padmaavat' (₹302.15 crore). It's also his second film to cross the 300 crore mark.
Director Aditya Dhar's highest-grossing film
Aditya Dhar has directed only two films. 'Dhurandhar' has become his highest-grossing movie with a collection of ₹364.60 crore, surpassing 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' (₹245.36 crore).
Third Hindi film of 2025 to earn 500+ crores worldwide
'Dhurandhar' has earned ₹545 crore worldwide, making it the third Hindi film of 2025 to join the 500 crore club. It follows 'Chhava' (₹797.34 cr) and 'Saiyaara' (₹579.23 cr).
