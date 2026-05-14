Actors Anshumaan Pushkar and RJ Mahvash have opened up about 'Satrangi - Badle Ka Khel', a crime-revenge thriller exploring caste hierarchy, power dynamics, personal revenge, and the world of Launda Naach performers. The series will be on ZEE5.

Actors Anshumaan Pushkar and RJ Mahvash have opened up about their upcoming crime-revenge thriller 'Satrangi - Badle Ka Khel', describing it as a layered story that delves into caste hierarchy, power dynamics, discrimination and personal revenge, while also exploring the little-known world of Launda Naach performers. The actors shared insights into their characters, the emotional depth of the series and the social themes embedded in the narrative.

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Anshumaan Pushkar on 'Satrangi's' Script and Social Message

Speaking about why he chose the project, Anshumaan said he was immediately drawn to the script after hearing the narration. "I gave the audition. After that, when the narration was fully detailed, I instantly knew that I had to be a part of this script. This is a very good opportunity. And it's written so well," he said.

The actor added that the series uses entertainment and drama to highlight pressing social issues. "We haven't given any guidance on what should happen in society, what kind of crowd should be there. But it has been shown with a lot of entertainment and drama. So, I think, even tomorrow, if one family is sitting and discussing this, about society, about the crowd, so I think it's a win for us," he shared.

Unpacking the Character of Bablu

Anshumaan revealed that he was initially approached for another role before eventually being cast as Bablu. "When I read the story, I thought, why wasn't I considered for Bablu's character? Luckily, when I came back, I was chosen for this character," he recalled.

Describing Bablu, Anshumaan said the character has multiple emotional layers and represents someone fighting against a deeply-rooted caste hierarchy. "In this feudal world, where there is a caste hierarchy, where there is crime in UP, he comes from a small caste, from a small family, whose father is a Launda dancer. So, he has an insecurity because he wants to give an answer to the society in a different way," he said.

Calling the role emotionally demanding, the actor said the fast-paced shooting schedule of web series made the process even more challenging. "The emotional arc of this character is very big. Emotions vary at every moment. So, according to that, it was definitely challenging, but it was a very interesting process," he added.

RJ Mahvash on Her Character Aarti's Internal Conflict

RJ Mahvash, who is making strides in acting after working in radio, digital content and production, said she connected deeply with her character Aarti because of the internal conflict she faces within her own privileged family. "I think the most new perspective is that coming from an upper caste, coming from a very privileged family, where her family power system has been exercised since childhood... she goes against this entire caste system, this entire power system that is going on," Mahvash said.

"So, being a part of that family, it is more difficult for outsiders to fight with the world. Fighting with your own people. So, her fight starts with her own people," she added.

Central Themes: Revenge, Caste, and Launda Naach

The actors emphasised that revenge forms the central theme of the series, while caste discrimination, power, wealth inequality and manipulation build the larger narrative. "It is a game of revenge," Mahvash said, adding, "Power, caste, discrimination, richness and poverty, the blindness of the society -- the plot is based on all these things."

Anshuman also spoke extensively about the portrayal of Launda Naach, a folk performance tradition from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and how the series attempts to humanise performers often looked down upon by society. "Launda Naach is an art form which is considered to be ugly, vulgar. But their story is also related to equality and the need for money," he said.

"If a poor person is an artist, then at least as an artist, he is given respect. But if a boy is dancing, he is poor, and at the same time, he does not have social status, he does not get respect," he added.

The Actor's Process and Memorable Moments

Coming from a rural background himself, Anshumaan said adapting to the dialect came naturally, though he underwent training for the body language and performance style required for Launda Naach scenes. "I had to go through proper training for that body language, that style," he said.

Recalling one of the most memorable experiences during filming, the actor shared how performing in front of a live crowd in character left a lasting impact on him. "When I went on stage for the first time as an actor, I felt a little hesitant. I felt more scared than hesitant about the crowd there. People were really teasing her. And I was being in character," he said.

"So, these are the scenes that I will remember for the rest of my life," he added.

'Satrangi - Badle Ka Khel' Plot Synopsis

As per a press note, 'Satrangi - Badle Ka Khel' follows the story of "Bablu, the son of a Launda dancer, who is forced by circumstances to step into his father's shoes. Beneath this reluctant acceptance lies a burning desire for justice, as Bablu secretly plots revenge against the powerful Singh family. As he navigates a life filled with societal stigma, complex relationships, and simmering rage, the series unfolds a layered narrative of honour, love, and vengeance."

Release and Cast Details

'Satrangi adle Ka Khel', is all set to be released on ZEE5. Directed by Jai Basantu Singh, the show features Anshumaan Pushkar, Mahvash, Kumud Mishra, Upen Chauhan, Saddam Sophia Hussain, Atul Kusum Sanjay, and B Shantunu, among others. (ANI)

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