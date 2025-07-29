Image Credit : facebook

RJ Mahvash Sparks Debate with Video on Cheating

On Monday, RJ Mahvash posted a video on Instagram discussing different types of cheating in relationships. She covered everything from staring at someone, flirting at the gym, to making comments on social media, highlighting how even small actions can be considered cheating.

Following the video, many netizens started trolling her. One Instagram user questioned, “Is stealing someone’s husband also cheating???” sparking a wave of critical comments in the thread.