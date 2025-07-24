RJ Mahvash marked Yuzvendra Chahal’s 35th birthday with a cheeky yet heartfelt message, sharing an unseen photo from their London outing. The post has reignited dating rumours, as fans spot growing closeness between the two despite their just friends

Once again, social media is buzzing with RJ Mahvash prompting dating rumours with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal after posting a birthday wish with a never-seen-before photo from their London vacation. The post, shared on July 24, on Chahal's 35th birthday, has left fans speculating if there is something more between their relationship.

RJ Mahvash Pens Emotional Note for Rumoured Beau Yuzvendra Chahal:

Mahvash posted candid pictures of Chahal sitting in style at a London restaurant casually smiling and looked very relaxed. Next to the picture, she wished, "Happy birthday Yuzi! Getting older is a part of life and other parts are even worse! So, all the best!" The caption, along with the intimate setup, went instantly viral and sparked dating speculations about the two.

Bonding in London Moments Beyond Words

Spotted together on a number of occasions during their recent trip to London, a travel vlogger recorded evidence of Mahvash and Chahal strolling through the streets side by side and appeared comfortable and cheerful within each other's company. They have constantly called each other as 'just friends', but their vacay pictures along with public appearances strongly suggest otherwise.

Mahvash's Reactions to Rumours

In an earlier interview, Mahvash spoke about the dating rumours stating: "The problem is people don't realise that the work we do puts us around famous people all the time. It's easy to cook stories or manipulate the truth." She asserted that she was focusing on work and personal development, not allowing either complements or trolling to interfere with her way of thinking.

Yuzvendra Chahal's Precedent and New Chapters?

Yuzvendra Chahal's personal life has been under the scrutinizing eyes all this while after being divorced from choreographer Dhanashree Verma early this year. Reportedly, the couple had been living separately for two years before parting ways officially in March 2025. From then on, Mahvash has been seen frequently at Chahal's matches and hanging around with his inner circle, fuelling the talk further.

Just Friends or Something More?

Even without the confirmation of any romance from either Mahvash or Chahal, their chemistry both online and offline has kept fans guessing. Whatever it is; a possible romance or a friendship; one thing remains solid-they share golden chemistry.