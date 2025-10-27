- Home
Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh’s Big Fight: The Funny Reason Behind It Will Crack You Up!
Popular couple, actor Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, took a break from shooting their movie 'Raja Shivaji' to celebrate Diwali. They shared a funny video on social media.
Riteish and Genelia had a huge fight, the reason will make you laugh your guts out
Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are the most popular couple in the industry. Many look up to them as an ideal pair. They often post photos and videos on social media.
Celebrated Diwali by taking time out from shooting
Lately, they've been busy shooting the movie 'Raja Shivaji'. They took time off from filming to celebrate Diwali with their kids, as seen in their social media posts.
Celebrated Diwali in Mumbai
They were seen celebrating Diwali together in Mumbai. Riteish and Genelia shared a video of the two of them on social media. The audience loved this video of them.
You will laugh hearing Riteish's joke
Riteish Deshmukh's joke will make the audience laugh. Viewers can't stop laughing after watching this video of Riteish and Genelia. They uploaded it during the Diwali holidays.
What were the reactions to the video?
The audience reacted to the video. Many left comments like 'Brother and sister-in-law are the best,' 'You two are amazing,' and 'Brother and sister-in-law are back'.