Riteish Deshmukh celebrated Genelia Deshmukh's birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. He praised her as an incredible woman, loving mother, supportive daughter, and steadfast friend

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh turned the biggest cheerleader for his "baiko" (wife), Genelia Deshmukh, on the occasion of her birthday, posting a heartfelt message on social media calling her "one incredible woman".

In a post on his Instagram handle, Riteish shared a long note expressing his admiration and affection for Genelia, along with a carousel of pictures from their family moments, film sets, and vacations.

"Today isn't just your birthday--it's a reminder of how lucky I am to walk through life with you. You are so many things in one incredible woman: the one who makes me laugh when I least expect it, the best mother our children could ever ask for, a daughter who leads with love and respect, and a friend who shows up--always," he wrote.

Calling Genelia the "strength" behind their happiest moments and "the glue that holds us together", Riteish added, "You never fail to embarrass me--with your teasing, your epic leg-pulling, or those stories you love to overshare with friends and your endless laughter--but I wouldn't change a thing. Because through it all, you always have my back. You're my loudest cheerleader, my fiercest defender, and the one person I can always count on every single time," Riteish playfully said.

The actor went on to call his wife "the anchor, the calm, and the favourite teammate" of his life.

"I hope you feel celebrated for everything you are. You deserve joy, rest, laughter, love, and maybe even a nap without interruptions. You've earned every bit of it. You inspire me to be a better person, someone worthy of having you as a partner- I guess I am just happy counting my blessings, god couldn't have been kinder to me," he added.

In a quick response, Genelia commented on the post and wrote, "Thank you my everything. Birthday will not be the same without you."

She also reshared the post on her Instagram story and added, "To the one I can't live without. Thank you so much."

On the work front, Genelia Deshmukh, who has made an impressive return to acting, was last seen in Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par'. (ANI)

