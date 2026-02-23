Rishab Shetty's upcoming mythological film 'Jai Hanuman' was officially launched with a puja ceremony at Anjanadri Betta in Hampi. Shetty will play Lord Hanuman in the movie, which is a sequel to 'Hanu-Man' and part of the PVCU.

Grand Launch in Hampi

Actor-director Rishab Shetty has officially commenced work on his much-anticipated mythological drama 'Jai Hanuman'. The project was formally launched with a grand muhurat puja on February 22, 2026, at Anjanadri Betta in Hampi, a site revered as the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

The makers shared the update on their official social media handles, announcing the auspicious beginning of the mythological action film. The caption read, "#JaiHanuman begins with the divine blessings of Lord Hanuman. The film commenced with an auspicious pooja ceremony at Anjanadri Betta near Hampi - the sacred birthplace of Lord Hanuman." A one-minute video accompanying the announcement captured the spiritual ceremony set against the scenic rocky hills of Hampi. The visuals featured the cast and team dressed in traditional attire, offering prayers and participating in rituals. Director Prasanth Varma and Rishab Shetty were seen leading the ceremony, with Bhushan Kumar also present. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

A Sequel in the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe

'Jai Hanuman' is positioned as a mythological action sequel to the 2024 hit 'Hanu-Man' and marks a major instalment in the expanding Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU). Rishab Shetty will portray the titular character, Lord Hanuman, in the film. The project has generated considerable buzz since its announcement on the occasion of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Star-Studded Production and Crew

Presented by Bhushan Kumar, the film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in collaboration with T-Series. Producers Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar are backing the project, which is mounted as a high-budget pan-India venture. Music for the film will be composed by Academy Award-winning composer M. M. Keeravani.

Actor Teja Sajja, who starred in the predecessor 'Hanu-Man', was present at the launch ceremony. (ANI)