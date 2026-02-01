Actor Rishab Shetty praised the teaser for Yash's upcoming film 'Toxic', calling it 'crazyyy' and sending best wishes to the team. The teaser hints at a dark, intense action film, marking Yash's return after 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

Rishab Shetty's Reaction to 'Toxic' Teaser

Hours after the teaser of Yash's upcoming film 'Toxic' was released, actor Rishab Shetty shared his excitement and sent his best wishes to the team. Shetty took to his X account on Friday to react to the teaser. In his post, he showed his excitement for the film and wished the team well. The actor also sent love to director Geetu Mohandas and referred to Yash as the "Rocking Star." "It's gonna get crazyyy!!! #ToxicTeaser out now! #Toxic in cinemas worldwide from 19-03-2026," Shetty wrote on X. Take a look https://x.com/shetty_rishab/status/2024750548940132743?s=20

A Glimpse into the World of 'Toxic'

The teaser, which was unveiled earlier in the day, opens with visuals that hint at a war, with Yash placed at the centre of the action. The scenes move from a circus-like setting to an East Asian-style backdrop. The teaser suggests that the story moves across different time periods and carries a dark and intense mood.

The first glimpse of the film was unveiled in January earlier this year. The two-minute, fifty-two-second clip offered a striking glimpse into Yash's intense and enigmatic character as Raya. Set against the backdrop of a cemetery, the teaser opened with a blaze of action, with gunfire cutting through the silence, signalling the arrival of Yash as the composed, fearless, and unflinching Raya with a Tommy gun.

Production and Release Details

Toxic marks Yash's return to the big screen after 'KGF: Chapter 2'. Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, Toxic is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026. (ANI)