Pragathi and Rishab Shetty: Sandalwood actor and director Rishab Shetty and Pragathi Shetty have completed ten years of love. To celebrate, Rishab wished his beloved with a special video marking their decade of togetherness.
Pragathi-Rishab Shetty
Actor-director Rishab Shetty, who gained nationwide fame with Kantara, wished his wife Pragathi a happy 10th anniversary with a special video, calling her his rock in good and bad times.
A Decade of Love Celebration
Rishab shared a video on social media with old photos of him and Pragathi, saying his life changed after she entered it. He lovingly wished his wife with this cute video.
Rishab Shetty's Heartfelt Words
'A reflection for the image, a decade for the love that stood by me like an endless bridge.' Rishab added, 'A decade of love... life with you is a gift.' He shared these heartfelt words.
The Shettys' Superb Love Story
When Pragathi first met Rishab, she didn't even know his name. A fan of Rakshit Shetty, she went to see 'Ricky' with friends, where the film's team visited. That's when she learned Rishab was the director and took a selfie with him.
Acquaintance, Love, Marriage in One Year
Pragathi told Rishab she was happy to see someone from Kundapura in cinema. He later found her on Facebook and sent a friend request. Their friendship turned to love, and they got married within a year after he proposed.
Parents of Two Lovely Children
Celebrating their 10th year of love, this 'made for each other' couple are parents to two kids, Ranvit and Radhya. Pragathi is also the costume designer for Rishab's films, always by his side.
