Following in the footsteps of Guru Dutt and Raj Kapoor, Rishab Shetty brings back the rare legacy of an actor, writer, and director in Indian cinema.

In an era where specialisation often defines creative careers, Rishab Shetty stands apart as one of the very few contemporary filmmakers who embodies the rare trifecta of actor, writer, and director with equal conviction. Indian cinema has seen legendary names like Raj Kapoor and Guru Dutt create timeless classics by writing, directing, and acting in their own films. After them, very few have achieved this demanding creative balance at a comparable scale and impact. Rishab Shetty is among those rare exceptions.

What truly differentiates Rishab Shetty is not just his versatility but the authenticity of his storytelling. His narratives emerge from cultural roots, lived experiences, and deep emotional insight, allowing him to perform characters he has conceptualised and shaped from the ground up. This complete creative control translates into performances that feel organic, immersive, and deeply resonant with audiences across regions and languages.

The Kantara phenomenon stands as a defining milestone in his journey.

The film was not merely a box office success but a cultural movement that brought indigenous storytelling, folklore, and spiritual ethos to the forefront of mainstream cinema. Kantara connected with audiences globally, proving that rooted stories can achieve universal appeal. Building on this legacy, Kantara Chapter 1 further expanded the cinematic universe, reinforcing the franchise’s scale, vision, and emotional depth.

Together, Kantara and Kantara Chapter 1 have achieved an extraordinary global box office collection of over 1300 crore worldwide. This historic feat makes Rishab Shetty the only actor writer director in Indian cinema to accomplish such massive global success in this creative capacity.

Rishab Shetty’s journey represents a rare convergence of vision, courage, and craft. In today’s cinematic landscape, he stands as a modern torchbearer of a legacy once defined by legends, redefining what it truly means to be a complete filmmaker.