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Rishab Pant Net Worth: A Look At His IPL Salary, BCCI Contract, Luxury Cars, Assets; Check Here
Rishab Pant Net Worth: From record-breaking IPL deals to luxury cars and premium properties, Rishabh Pant has built an impressive fortune through cricket, endorsements and smart investments over the years
Rishabh Pant’s Net Worth And BCCI Earnings
Rishabh Pant has emerged as one of the biggest names in Indian cricket, and his growing wealth reflects his success on the field. Reports suggest that the wicket-keeper batter enjoys a net worth of nearly Rs 100 crore. A large part of his income comes from cricket contracts, especially the Indian Premier League and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
Pant currently holds a Grade B contract with the BCCI, which reportedly earns him Rs 3 crore annually. Before his injury setback in 2022, he was part of the Grade A category and earned around Rs 5 crore per year. Despite facing challenges during his recovery phase, Pant continues to remain one of the most valuable cricketers in the country.
Massive IPL Salary And Match Fees
One of the biggest contributors to Rishabh Pant’s fortune is his Indian Premier League salary. His high-value IPL deal with Lucknow Super Giants reportedly worth Rs 27 crore created massive buzz among cricket fans and experts alike.
Apart from IPL earnings, Pant also receives handsome match fees for representing India across formats. He reportedly earns Rs 15 lakh per Test match, Rs 6 lakh per ODI and Rs 3 lakh for every T20 International appearance. In addition to cricket income, the star batter also earns through multiple brand endorsements, advertisements and sponsorship campaigns, making him one of the most marketable young athletes in India.
Luxury Homes, Expensive Cars And Lavish Lifestyle
When it comes to lifestyle, Rishabh Pant enjoys the finer things in life. Reports suggest that he owns several premium properties across cities like Delhi, Dehradun, Haridwar and Roorkee. His luxurious Delhi residence alone is believed to be worth around Rs 2 crore.
Pant is also known for his love for luxury cars. His impressive garage reportedly includes a Ford Mustang valued at nearly Rs 2 crore, an Audi A8 worth around Rs 1.8 crore and a Mercedes-Benz GLE priced close to Rs 2 crore. His growing list of assets showcases not only his financial success but also his rising stature in Indian cricket.
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