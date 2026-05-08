Rishabh Pant has emerged as one of the biggest names in Indian cricket, and his growing wealth reflects his success on the field. Reports suggest that the wicket-keeper batter enjoys a net worth of nearly Rs 100 crore. A large part of his income comes from cricket contracts, especially the Indian Premier League and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Pant currently holds a Grade B contract with the BCCI, which reportedly earns him Rs 3 crore annually. Before his injury setback in 2022, he was part of the Grade A category and earned around Rs 5 crore per year. Despite facing challenges during his recovery phase, Pant continues to remain one of the most valuable cricketers in the country.