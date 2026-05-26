Elephants at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar are receiving special care to combat the summer heatwave, including regular baths, overhead sprinklers, and a hydrating diet of fruits to stay cool, healthy, and comfortable.

The elephants at the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar are being given special care to protect them from the intense summer heatwave. The zoo authorities have arranged regular baths for the elephants to help them stay cool and comfortable during the soaring temperatures. Overhead sprinklers are also being used throughout the day to provide relief from the scorching heat and maintain a pleasant environment inside their shelters.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Diet and Close Monitoring

Along with cooling arrangements, the elephants are being provided with a nutritious summer diet rich in water content. Fruits such as watermelon, papaya, bananas, and other hydrating foods are included in their meals to prevent dehydration and keep them healthy. Caretakers are closely monitoring the animals' condition and ensuring they receive proper attention during the extreme weather.

These thoughtful efforts by the Nandankanan Zoological Park highlight the importance of animal welfare and demonstrate how wildlife can be protected during harsh climatic conditions.

A Unique Zoo

According to the website of the zoological park, Nandankanan is the only zoo in India with the credit of having Patas monkey (Erythrocebus patas), Eastern Rosella (Platycercus eximus) and Open-billed Stork (Anastomus oscitans).