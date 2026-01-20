Former Bollywood actress Rimi Sen has revealed why she chose Dubai over India to build her real estate career. Citing policy instability and business uncertainty in India, the actress said Dubai offered a more transparent and investor environment.

Former Actress Rimi Sen Reveals Why She Chose Dubai Over India

Rimi Sen was away from the movie industry, and the first thing she did was to consider looking beyond acting. The same instinct was applied by other former celebs who viewed real estate as a long-term and stable career option. But then while evaluating the business, she found that it was possible that the greatest challenges were in India, thus leaving uncertainty.

Former actress Rimi Sen said, “Dubai is very welcoming, which is why 95 per cent of the population here consists of expatriates, while the rest are Emiratis. Dubai has welcomed everyone warmly, there are mosques here, there are temples too. They think about everyone, and the city’s major focus is on how to make people’s lives better, easier, and more comfortable.”

“This is something we don’t really see in our country, because the government keeps changing policies overnight, making people’s lives more difficult. There are thousands of taxes, endless complications, and it is no longer a business-friendly nation,” she said.

“The real estate market here functions smoothly because there is discipline. You have to work only with agents and agencies. Developers do their work, agencies do their part, there is a proper system in place.”, the actress stated.

Why Dubai Felt Like a Better Choice

Rimi Sen said that Dubai had offered a more transparent, structured, and investor-friendly environment. She reiterated that policies in Dubai are clear, consistent, and very supportive on the entrepreneurship side. The ease of doing business, fixed regulations, and very strong legal frameworks made Dubai a safer and more reliable option for her professional transition.