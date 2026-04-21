A$AP Rocky praises his partner Rihanna, calling her 'magic' and the 'most charming and genuine person on Earth.' The rapper opened up about their bond, shared interests, and embracing their journey into parenthood with their three children.

Rapper A$AP Rocky has expressed admiration for his partner Rihanna, calling her "magic" as he opened up about their relationship and journey into parenthood, according to E! News. In a recent interview, Rocky reflected on their bond, which evolved from friendship into a romantic relationship in 2020. "This woman has always been magic," he said, adding, "Philosophically, the way she operates is on another level. She is the most charming and genuine person on Earth. Her energy is unmatched--one of a kind. I just adore her."

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The rapper also shared glimpses of their life together, revealing that the couple enjoys watching documentaries and films during their downtime. "We have so many of the same interests... Watching films together is so fun," he said.

Embracing Parenthood

Rocky noted that Rihanna has undergone significant changes over the years, especially after becoming a mother. "She became a mother in that time span, and that certainly changes you," he said. The couple, who share three children--RZA, 3, Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki, 7 months--have embraced parenthood wholeheartedly.

'Being a dad in general is just amazing'

Rocky said he had always wanted to be a father. "I wanted a little baby girl or boy... and God blessed me with three," he shared. Speaking about being a "girl dad," he added, "It makes you more vulnerable... more precious with everything. It fits me and suits me well." Calling fatherhood "life-changing," Rocky said, "Being a dad in general is just amazing," according to E! News.

Meanwhile, Rihanna has previously shared that their relationship deepened during the Covid-19 pandemic, which helped them grow closer and start a family, according to E! News.

The couple continue to balance their professional commitments with family life, often sharing glimpses of their bond and parenting journey. (ANI)