Sachin Tendulkar wasn’t just a run-machine on the field—he was also one of the highest-paid cricketers of his time. During his peak years, he held a Grade A contract with an annual salary of around Rs 1 crore.

In the Indian Premier League, he earned over Rs 4 crore while playing for Mumbai Indians between 2008 and 2010. His salary later rose to Rs 8.28 crore from 2011 to 2013. Even at 38, he proved his dominance by scoring 482 runs in the 2011 Cricket World Cup, playing a crucial role in India’s historic win.

Today, his net worth exceeds Rs 1000 crore, powered not just by cricket but by endorsements and long-term brand value. From being called the “Master Blaster” to the “God of Cricket,” his legacy continues to generate wealth.