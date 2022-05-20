Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome their first child, reports

Rihanna welcomed a baby boy with her partner A$AP Rocky on May 13 in Los Angeles, reportedly.

Image: Getty Images

Superstar Rihanna has welcomed her first baby with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, reportedly. The ‘Diamonds’ and ‘Umbrella’ singer gave birth to a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles, as per reports. A popular magazine confirmed the news by quoting a close source who said, "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents." The report further quoted the source claiming that the couple is back home with their baby boy. The reports, however, have not yet been confirmed by the representatives of either of the celebrities.

Image: Getty Images

As of now, no other details of the baby boy, including the name, have not yet been made public. The 34-year-old superstar, Rihanna, became a billionaire, by managing her music as well as entering the world of cosmetics and lingerie by starting her own brands. ALSO READ: BTS to Zendaya 5 stars who gave Met Gala 2022 a miss

Image: Getty Images

Before Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed their relationship, they were rumoured to have been dating for years. The announcement of Rihanna’s pregnancy got her fans happier. It was in January when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced the pregnancy. The announcement was made by sharing a set of glamorous snow-dusted images taken in Harlem wherein Rihanna was seen sporting a long pink jacket buttoned only at the top, paired with a long bejewelled necklace over her bare belly. ALSO READ: Rihanna’s boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky arrested for 2021 shooting at LA Airport

Image: Getty Images

Since then, Rihanna pleased the paparazzi by often posing for them. And at the same time, she took maternity fashion to a whole new world. Weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna stunned the fashion circuit by dropping one stellar look after another. She arrived in Paris in a completely see-through Dior lace cocktail dress, under which she donned lingerie from her own Savage X Fenty line.

Image: Getty Images