    Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome their first child, reports

    First Published May 20, 2022, 10:52 AM IST

    Rihanna welcomed a baby boy with her partner A$AP Rocky on May 13 in Los Angeles, reportedly.

    Superstar Rihanna has welcomed her first baby with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, reportedly. The ‘Diamonds’ and ‘Umbrella’ singer gave birth to a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles, as per reports.

    A popular magazine confirmed the news by quoting a close source who said, "Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents." The report further quoted the source claiming that the couple is back home with their baby boy. The reports, however, have not yet been confirmed by the representatives of either of the celebrities.

    As of now, no other details of the baby boy, including the name, have not yet been made public.

    The 34-year-old superstar, Rihanna, became a billionaire, by managing her music as well as entering the world of cosmetics and lingerie by starting her own brands.

    Before Rihanna and A$AP Rocky confirmed their relationship, they were rumoured to have been dating for years. The announcement of Rihanna’s pregnancy got her fans happier.

    It was in January when Rihanna and A$AP Rocky announced the pregnancy. The announcement was made by sharing a set of glamorous snow-dusted images taken in Harlem wherein Rihanna was seen sporting a long pink jacket buttoned only at the top, paired with a long bejewelled necklace over her bare belly.

    Since then, Rihanna pleased the paparazzi by often posing for them. And at the same time, she took maternity fashion to a whole new world.

    Weeks after announcing her pregnancy, Rihanna stunned the fashion circuit by dropping one stellar look after another. She arrived in Paris in a completely see-through Dior lace cocktail dress, under which she donned lingerie from her own Savage X Fenty line.

    She paired it with a leather trench coat, spiky heeled knee-high boots, and silver necklaces. Rihanna walked with grace and confidence.

