Rihanna’s boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky arrested for 2021 shooting at LA Airport

Rihanna's boyfriend, with whom she is having her first baby, A$AP Rocky was arrested on Wednesday at the Los Angeles airport for assault with a deadly weapon in the 2021 shooting case.

Rapper and Rihanna’s boyfriend, A$AP Rocky was arrested on Wednesday at the Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a shooting incident that had occurred last year in November. He was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for assault with a deadly weapon. According to media reports, A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested soon after he landed at the airport upon his arrival from Barbados in his private jet. The rapper’s girlfriend, Rihanna, with whom he is expecting his first child, is from Barbados.

As per a press release issued by the Los Angeles police, the alleged shooting that taken place in the Hollywood area in November 2021. The release read, "On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area." ALSO READ: Rihanna pregnant: Fans celebrate news of singer and A$AP Rocky expecting their first child

"The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment,” the cops further stated in their release. The Los Angeles Police Department further said that the suspect along with two men had fled from the scene of the crime after the shooting took place.

This is not the first time that the rapper has been involved in a criminal case. In 2019, A$SAP Rocky was involved in a high-profile legal battle. He was involved in a street find in Sweden’s Stockholm and was also convicted of assault. Although the rapper was facing a jail term of up to two years, he was released after paying a fine to the victim. ALSO READ: Rihanna flaunts her baby bump; ex-boyfriend Drake's memes go viral

