Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rihanna’s boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky arrested for 2021 shooting at LA Airport

    First Published Apr 21, 2022, 8:42 AM IST

    Rihanna's boyfriend, with whom she is having her first baby, A$AP Rocky was arrested on Wednesday at the Los Angeles airport for assault with a deadly weapon in the 2021 shooting case.

    Rihanna boyfriend rapper ASAP Rocky arrested for 2021 shooting at LA Airport drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Rapper and Rihanna’s boyfriend, A$AP Rocky was arrested on Wednesday at the Los Angeles International Airport in connection to a shooting incident that had occurred last year in November. He was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for assault with a deadly weapon.

    According to media reports, A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was arrested soon after he landed at the airport upon his arrival from Barbados in his private jet. The rapper’s girlfriend, Rihanna, with whom he is expecting his first child, is from Barbados.

    Rihanna boyfriend rapper ASAP Rocky arrested for 2021 shooting at LA Airport drb

    Image: Getty Images

    As per a press release issued by the Los Angeles police, the alleged shooting that taken place in the Hollywood area in November 2021. The release read, "On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area."

    ALSO READ: Rihanna pregnant: Fans celebrate news of singer and A$AP Rocky expecting their first child

    Rihanna boyfriend rapper ASAP Rocky arrested for 2021 shooting at LA Airport drb

    Image: Getty Images

    "The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought his medical treatment,” the cops further stated in their release. The Los Angeles Police Department further said that the suspect along with two men had fled from the scene of the crime after the shooting took place.

    Rihanna boyfriend rapper ASAP Rocky arrested for 2021 shooting at LA Airport drb

    Image: Getty Images

    This is not the first time that the rapper has been involved in a criminal case. In 2019, A$SAP Rocky was involved in a high-profile legal battle. He was involved in a street find in Sweden’s Stockholm and was also convicted of assault. Although the rapper was facing a jail term of up to two years, he was released after paying a fine to the victim.

    ALSO READ: Rihanna flaunts her baby bump; ex-boyfriend Drake's memes go viral

    Rihanna boyfriend rapper ASAP Rocky arrested for 2021 shooting at LA Airport drb

    Image: Getty Images

    Meanwhile, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child together. The couple had announced Rihanna’s pregnancy, early this year in January. Since then, Rihanna has been sharing photographs from her maternity shoot, as well as graced the cover page of a few fashion magazines.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu newly born son name revealed drb

    Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s newly born son’s name revealed

    I am sorry, says Akshay Kumar for endorsing Vimal Eilaichi drb

    I am sorry, says Akshay Kumar for endorsing Vimal Elaichi

    Watch PV Sindhu rocks Halamithi Habibo hook step; Pooja Hegde loves it-tgy

    Watch: PV Sindhu rocks Halamithi Habibo hook step; Pooja Hegde loves it

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal, wife Dhanashree Verma groove in their latest video-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal, wife Dhanashree Verma groove in their latest video

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here RBA

    Met Gala 2022: Where and when to watch? Theme and which celebrities are attending? All details are here

    Recent Stories

    Immense privilege: UK PM Boris Johnson after visit to Sabarmati Ashram, spins charkha-dnm

    ‘Immense privilege’: UK PM Boris Johnson after visit to Sabarmati Ashram, spins charkha

    Meet Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas drb

    Meet Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple RBA

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's unseen wedding picture is out; here are some precious photos of the couple

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas - adt

    Ukraine war: Russia control 80% of Luhansk region in Donbas

    Indias high growth rate positive for world: IMF

    India's high growth rate positive for world: IMF

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs CSK, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: It's probably the El Classico of the IPL - Jaydev Unadkat-ayh

    IPL 2022, MI vs CSK: It's probably the El Classico of IPL - Jaydev Unadkat

    Video Icon
    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility-ycb

    Congress MLA slaps village youth for asking drinking water facility

    Video Icon
    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon