- Home
- Entertainment
- Rhea Chakraborty Makes Acting Comeback with Netflix’s Family Business After 5 Years
Rhea Chakraborty Makes Acting Comeback with Netflix’s Family Business After 5 Years
Five years after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Rhea Chakraborty is set to return to acting with Netflix’s upcoming web series Family Business, marking her comeback with a family-corporate drama announced recently in Mumbai.
Rhea Chakraborty's comeback with a strong cast
Rhea Chakraborty stars with Anil Kapoor, Vijay Varma, and others in 'Family Business.' Directed by Hansal Mehta, her comeback with this strong team is the talk of the town.
Rhea Chakraborty's last film came out 5 years ago
Rhea's last film was 'Chehre' (2021). It was shot before Sushant Singh Rajput's death. She then hosted MTV Roadies but stayed away from films. 'Family Business' is her first major acting role in about five years.
Rhea Chakraborty's new beginning after a tough time
Rhea's name was widely discussed during the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Though no criminal conspiracy was proven, the negative press and controversy clearly affected her career.
What will be special about 'Family Business'?
The series is a drama about family, power, corporate clashes, and complex relationships. Known for his realistic style, Hansal Mehta's show is expected to be content-driven.
Rhea Chakraborty's previous projects
Rhea Chakraborty, 33, debuted in the 2012 Telugu film 'Tuneega Tuneega.' Her Hindi debut was 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti' (2013). She also starred in 'Jalebi' and 'Chehre' and hosted MTV Roadies.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.