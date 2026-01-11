Rhea Chakraborty opened up emotionally about the difficult years following Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic death. Reflecting on grief, public scrutiny, and healing, she shared how resilience helped her move forward.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty broke into tears while narrating her life after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Whether the years have passed since the event shook the entire nation or not, Rhea has opened up regarding all the personal effects and emotional trauma along with a long way to healing.

Rhea talked about the aftermath of it; she expressed how her life changed completely overnight. From becoming the subject of intense public scrutiny to grieving internally, she called that time one of the darkest phases of her life. Surviving, all in all, felt like a daily challenge at that particular period.

“2020 was a lot, and we did what we had to. I don’t know where that courage came from,'' actress said.

Being bereaved in such a personal way as well as having one's perpetual media prying were detrimental, mentally, for Rhea. She talked of having felt all the more lonely and more isolated as if the emotional strain just did not stop. Nevertheless, it remains vital for everyone to stay strong and grounded even with the worst adversities.

Family Along with Inner Strength

In the emotional outpouring, Rhea credited her family for being there when she felt the smallest. Their support, she said, would help her in rejuvenating her confidence and emotional stability. Self-belief and patience, she viewed, have managed to carry her through the storm.

Rhea stated that healing was not exact overnight. Slowly dealing with therapy, self-worth, and living again showed signs of rebuilding herself. In her opinion, time, acceptance, and building herself were some of the basic values in her healing process.

At the end of her thoughts, Rhea gave a message to anyone grieving or being criticized by the public. No matter how difficult life seems, it can become simple with proper support, strength, and self-acceptance.