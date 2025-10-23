Sushant Singh Rajput's family has rejected the CBI's closure report, calling it 'theatrical' and an eyewash. The family has expressed displeasure that the CBI found no evidence against Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput’s family rejects CBI closure report: Sushant Singh Rajput's family has rejected the CBI's closure report, calling it 'theatrical'. They have described the investigation as an eyewash. They have also questioned the CBI for not finding any evidence against Rhea Chakraborty. The family's lawyer has criticized the report for a shortage of supporting documents and has stated they will file an objection to this closure report. The Patna court will hear the case on December 20.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Accused given a clean chit in CBI report

The Central Bureau of Investigation's report states that there is no evidence that Sushant was illegally confined, threatened, or forced to commit suicide by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. They also found no proof that Rhea misused the actor's money or belongings. Sushant Singh's death has been directly labeled as a suicide case. The CBI stated in its report that a long and thorough investigation of the entire case was conducted, which found no signs of murder or conspiracy to suicide. The actor committed suicide, so all other investigations should be stopped here. According to a portal's report, the closure document revealed that Rajput had called Rhea 'family'.

Details of the closure report

The closure report, citing an official, states that all investigations have revealed that Sushant did indeed commit suicide. Between June 8, 2020, and June 14, 2020 (the day he was found hanging in his Bandra flat), none of the accused were with him. Rhea and her brother Showik had left the house on June 8 and did not return.

Sushant had spoken to Showik on WhatsApp at 2:41 PM on June 10, but he had no conversation with Rhea between June 8 and June 14. There is no evidence on record of Sushant meeting or having any contact with Rhea or any of her family members through any means.