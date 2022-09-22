Revealed: The reason why Hollywood star Tom Hardy took up Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Hollywood superstar Tom Hardy surprised people at a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition in the UK when the 'Dark Knight Rises' actor entered the tournament and walked away with a trophy.

Hollywood superstar Tom Hardy, who has starred in hits such as Dark Knight Rises, Inception, Venom, popular Netflix series Peaky Blinders and more, has surprised his fans by clinching a win in a martial arts competition in the United Kingdom. The 45-year-old actor clinched gold at the 2022 Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Open Championship, a competition organised by the Ultimate Martial Arts Championships in Milton Keynes, London.

Dressed in a blue gi, Tom Hardy took down all his opponents, enthralling spectators. "Everyone recognised him, but he was very humble and was happy to take time out for people to take photographs with him," a spokesperson for the championships said. "It was a real pleasure to have him compete at our event," he added.

Taking to Instagram following his win at the Jiu-Jitsu competition, Tom Hardy revealed the importance of the martial arts form and the impact it's had in his life. "Addiction is difficult and complex stuff to navigate; as is mental health. Subjects which are both deeply personal for me and extremely close to my heart. It is an honour to be able to represent the charity and my team REORG and the great work they do supporting the mental health and well-being of veterans of service, military and first responders through the therapeutic benefits of Jiu-Jitsu and fitness training," the actor wrote.

"Simple training, for me (as a hobby and a private love ) has been fundamentally key to further develop a deeper sense of inner resilience, calm and well being. I can’t stress the importance it has had and the impact on my life and my fellow team mates," added Tom Hardy, who won the REORG Open Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Wolverhampton in August.

"REORG is a global non-profit organization and community that encourages and enables veterans, active military, and first responders to use Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu and Physical Fitness Training as a form of therapy to overcome physical and mental challenges, strengthen social connection, and improve overall health and well-being," the Hollywood star noted.

