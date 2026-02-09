Everything changed when Momin was cast in Eko, a Malayalam-language film set in the misty Western Ghats. Despite not knowing the language and having no formal acting experience, she accepted the role with encouragement from her daughter. Travelling over 3,000 kilometres from home, she stepped onto a professional film set for the first time at 70. Learning lines phonetically, enduring long mountain treks, unpredictable weather, and intense shooting schedules, she embraced the challenge fully. Her courage, discipline, and openness turned what could have been a barrier-filled experience into a transformative journey.