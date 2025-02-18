Mandira Bedi STUNS with age-defying look in latest photos– See her gorgeous style

52-year-old Mandira Bedi was recently spotted in Mumbai with a youthful look. She looked stunning in a one-shoulder top and matching pants. She also shared her fitness secrets!

Published: Feb 18, 2025, 10:44 AM IST

Besides Kajol, Mandira Bedi was cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan in DDLJ. She has since worked as a model, fashion designer, and TV presenter.

52-year-old Mandira Bedi was recently spotted with a youthful look, turning heads at a location in Mumbai. Her stunning appearance caught everyone's attention, showcasing her timeless charm.

Mandira Bedi is a senior actress who frequently shares her workout pictures, inspiring fans with her dedication and fitness journey.

 

At 52, Mandira Bedi defies age, maintaining a youthful and fit appearance, looking as vibrant as someone in their 20s.

Mandira Bedi recently attended an event where she posed for the paparazzi at the selfie gate, captivating everyone with her grace and poise.

 

 

Mandira Bedi looked stunning, appearing much younger than her age, in a chic one-shoulder top and matching pants that showcased her impeccable style.

Even at 52, Mandira Bedi continues to maintain her fitness, looking as youthful and vibrant as ever. Her dedication to a healthy lifestyle is truly inspiring.

Mandira Bedi revealed her fitness secret in an interview: she always carries her sports shoes and starts running whenever she gets a chance.

